Alibaba says new AI model outperforms OpenAI, Anthropic's top offerings

Unlike some of Alibaba's previous models, Qwen4-Max is a closed-source model. This means developers can't download its underlying weights and run it independently.

However, the company has promised that smaller models in the Qwen4 family will be released as open source.

The new model comes with improved capabilities in coding, cybersecurity, professional work, and scientific research.

It can perform complex tasks like writing/debugging code, building games, analyzing financial documents, and assisting in scientific experiments.