Alibaba's AI glasses take on Meta's Ray-Bans

The specs let you navigate, pay, and even book travel

The glasses let you navigate with Amap, pay via Alipay, compare shopping deals on Taobao, and even book travel through Fliggy.

Plus: hands-free calls, music streaming, and real-time translation are all built in.

Shipping kicks off in December.

With the global smart glasses market expected to hit $4.1 billion by 2030 (and Meta's sales already booming), it looks like wearable AI is officially having a moment.