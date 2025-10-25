Next Article
Alibaba's AI glasses take on Meta's Ray-Bans
Alibaba just unveiled its Quark AI Glasses, now up for pre-order at 4,699 yuan (about $659).
These smart specs run on Alibaba's Qwen large language model—which has already racked up over 400 million downloads—and are aimed squarely at everyday users, putting Alibaba in direct competition with Meta's Ray-Bans.
The specs let you navigate, pay, and even book travel
The glasses let you navigate with Amap, pay via Alipay, compare shopping deals on Taobao, and even book travel through Fliggy.
Plus: hands-free calls, music streaming, and real-time translation are all built in.
Shipping kicks off in December.
With the global smart glasses market expected to hit $4.1 billion by 2030 (and Meta's sales already booming), it looks like wearable AI is officially having a moment.