Alibaba's AI sourcing agent is a game-changer for small businesses
Alibaba launched Accio Work recently (March 2026), an AI-powered assistant on its B2B search engine, designed to handle 70% of the boring sourcing work for small and midsize businesses.
Trained on a massive dataset, 1 billion product listings and 50 million supplier profiles, it's here to make finding products way less painful.
Just type in your product idea
Just type in your product idea, and Accio Agent does the rest: it builds a full plan with market research, design specs, compliance checks, supplier vetting—even bulk quote requests and side-by-side comparisons.
With one click, you can reach out to pre-approved suppliers, so what used to take weeks now happens in minutes.
Accio had passed 2 million users
Accio had passed two million users.
Kuo Zhang from Alibaba calls it a team of sourcing agents, product developers, engineers, and market researchers all rolled into one smart tool.
With AI e-commerce tools expected to grow rapidly, this could seriously change how young entrepreneurs get business done.