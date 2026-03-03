Alibaba's new open-source Qwen 3.5 AI can handle images
Alibaba just released four open-source Qwen 3.5 AI models—0.8B, 2B, 4B, and 9B—that can handle both text and images with smarter learning tech.
They're free to use for commercial projects and easy to access on Hugging Face and ModelScope.
The biggest model performs as well as GPT-OSS-120B
The biggest model, Qwen 3.5-9B, performs as well as much larger AIs like GPT-OSS-120B in logic, math, languages, reading documents, and even image tasks.
The smaller versions are built for speed on mobile devices or gadgets with less memory—perfect if you want solid AI without the heavy hardware.
Even Elon Musk is impressed by these models
These Qwen models come with open weights and are licensed under the Apache License 2.0, which permits commercial use.
Even Elon Musk called their "intelligence density" impressive—which says a lot coming from him!