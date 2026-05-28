Alibaba's Qwen3.7-Max outperforms some ChatGPT and Gemini versions in coding Technology May 28, 2026

Alibaba just dropped a new AI model called Qwen3.7-Max, and it's making waves by outperforming some versions of ChatGPT and Google's Gemini in coding tests.

With a score of 1,541 on the Code Arena leaderboard, it ranks fourth globally—right up there with Anthropic's Claude series.

Basically, this model is proving it's one of the best when it comes to handling tough coding tasks.