Alibaba's RynnBrain AI could help robots understand the real world
Alibaba's DAMO Academy has dropped RynnBrain, an open-source AI model that helps robots actually understand and interact with the real world.
It's already set new records on 16 key robotics benchmarks—beating out Google's Gemini Robotics-ER 1.5 and NVIDIA's Cosmos-Reason2—which is a big deal for anyone following tech.
It can map objects and predict movements
RynnBrain mixes spatial smarts with timing skills, letting robots map objects, predict movements, and navigate different environments.
It comes in several versions (from lightweight to more advanced) and is free to download on Hugging Face or GitHub if you want to check it out or build something cool.
Open-source model could shift robotics research landscape
Unlike some Western rivals that tend to keep their tech proprietary, Alibaba made RynnBrain open-source so developers everywhere can improve it together.
This could encourage collaboration among developers and researchers and might erode the West's leadership in the field.