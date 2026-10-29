Alice & Bob say 30,000-qubit model could break bitcoin cryptography

Over 6 million bitcoins are sitting in addresses that could be vulnerable if quantum computers keep advancing this fast.

The researchers say it currently takes about 62 minutes to break a key, not fast enough to snatch transactions as they happen, but that could change soon.

As Dahmun Goudarzi, senior cryptanalyst at Alice & Bob, puts it, "Yes, it becomes of utmost importance that migration starts now," followed by "We know how hard and long this task can be, and this paper shows that Shor's algorithm could be run sooner than later."