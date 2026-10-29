Alin Paraschiv's team maps Sun's outer magnetic field in 3D

Big news from space: Scientists have, for the first time, mapped the Sun's outer magnetic field in three dimensions.

This breakthrough, published on October 28, 2026, could help us understand solar eruptions way better and improve how we predict space weather (think: those solar storms that can mess with satellites and power grids).

The team, led by Alin Paraschiv of the US National Science Foundation's National Solar Observatory, used observations from the instruments CoMP and UCoMP to pull this off.