Alin Paraschiv's team maps Sun's outer magnetic field in 3D
Big news from space: Scientists have, for the first time, mapped the Sun's outer magnetic field in three dimensions.
This breakthrough, published on October 28, 2026, could help us understand solar eruptions way better and improve how we predict space weather (think: those solar storms that can mess with satellites and power grids).
The team, led by Alin Paraschiv of the US National Science Foundation's National Solar Observatory, used observations from the instruments CoMP and UCoMP to pull this off.
Researchers' method improves solar storm forecasting
By figuring out both the strength and direction of these magnetic fields using a new method, researchers can now build more accurate models of what's happening around our star.
This means future forecasts about solar storms could get a lot more reliable, helping protect our tech back here on Earth.