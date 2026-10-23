Allen Institute finds locus coeruleus signals use separate brain routes
Technology
Scientists at the Allen Institute have found that the brainstem's locus coeruleus (LC) isn't just blasting out one signal. It actually uses different routes to talk to specific parts of the brain.
This discovery, published in Nature, could help us better understand how our brains work and potentially improve treatments for certain neurological and mental health conditions.
Locus coeruleus connections could inform treatments
Turns out, certain LC neurons connect to areas involved in learning (like the cortex), while others link up with the brainstem and spinal cord.
Since these pathways affect mood, attention, and even conditions like depression or ADHD, knowing exactly how they work could lead to smarter treatments, with fewer side effects than what we have now.