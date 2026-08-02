Alliance University opens AU-QUASAR Bengaluru campus with 8-qubit experience center
Alliance University just opened AU-QUASAR, a new campus in Bengaluru dedicated to quantum computing, AI, robotics, and tech entrepreneurship.
The highlight? India's first commercially accessible 8-qubit quantum computing experience center powered by QVidya, so researchers and students can actually get hands-on with some seriously next-level tech.
Tech leaders praise AU-QUASAR launch
The launch drew top names from the tech world.
Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan called it a "multidisciplinary deep-tech campus," while KEONICS chairman Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda emphasized Karnataka's push for tech-driven collaboration.
Pro-Chancellor Abhay G Chebbi said AU-QUASAR aims to bring together students, researchers, startups, and industry to shape future technologies.
AU-QUASAR launches specialized BTech programs
AU-QUASAR isn't just about research, it's also rolling out specialized BTech degrees in quantum computing, AI, robotics, and Cyber-Physical Systems.
This move is set to boost India's innovation scene and give young minds a head start in cutting-edge fields.