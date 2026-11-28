Allstate outage: Insurance giant's website, app down for days
What's the story
Allstate, one of the largest insurance companies in the US, has been hit by a major outage since Monday. The disruption has affected its website, mobile apps, and roadside assistance service. This isn't an isolated incident, as other big names like Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase have also suffered similar outages in recent weeks.
Customer communication
Customers directed to call for claims
As of Friday afternoon, access to accounts through the app and site remained unavailable.
In light of this, Allstate has been directing customers to its phone line for filing new claims or managing existing ones.
The company also assured that, despite the service interruptions, customers' coverage wouldn't be affected and no late fees would be incurred due to this outage.
Service disruption
Thanksgiving travel adds to woes
The outage comes at a time when many Americans are traveling for Thanksgiving.
It has disrupted access to essential services such as policy renewals, premium payments, and roadside assistance requests.
Customers have taken to social media platforms like X and Reddit to voice their frustrations over the disruption.
Some have been left waiting for roadside assistance while others couldn't insure new vehicles due to the outage.
Website status
No timeline for full restoration yet
During the ongoing outage, visitors to Allstate's online roadside-assistance page were greeted with a message saying "Our site is currently down for maintenance. Please check back later."
Customers trying to log in were informed that Allstate was working to restore access "as soon as possible."
However, no specific cause or timeline for full restoration has been provided by the company yet.
Legal pressure
Committee leaders demand clear communication from Allstate
In light of the ongoing disruption, leaders of the Oklahoma House Insurance Committee have called on Allstate to "clearly communicate" what customers could do while its systems were down.
They stressed that policyholders "should not be penalized for something completely outside their control."
This comes as Allstate invests in technology and prepares to launch AI-powered sales early next year.