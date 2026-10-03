Alphabet acquired Wiz for $32B as Google targets AI cybersecurity

With Wiz on board, Google is rolling out Agentic SecOps, a set of AI tools like Gemini AI that scan the dark web and hunt down new attack patterns.

This upgrade works across major platforms like AWS and Azure.

Real-world results are already showing up: Colgate-Palmolive decreased external exposure issues by 44%, and Deloitte sped up threat detection, proving AI can seriously help keep growing networks safe.