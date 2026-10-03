Alphabet acquired Wiz for $32B as Google targets AI cybersecurity
Technology
Alphabet acquired Wiz for $32 billion in March 2026.
Google Cloud Next 2026 announced the goal? Use AI to fight off cyber threats that are getting too tricky for humans alone.
Google's Agentic SecOps scans dark web
With Wiz on board, Google is rolling out Agentic SecOps, a set of AI tools like Gemini AI that scan the dark web and hunt down new attack patterns.
This upgrade works across major platforms like AWS and Azure.
Real-world results are already showing up: Colgate-Palmolive decreased external exposure issues by 44%, and Deloitte sped up threat detection, proving AI can seriously help keep growing networks safe.