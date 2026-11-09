Alphabet's Wing to build $125 million Fort Worth drone factory
Technology
Alphabet's Wing is building a $125 million drone factory in Fort Worth, Texas, aiming to roll out tens of thousands of drones each year.
The 15,000-square-foot facility will also create up to 100 manufacturing jobs and help it meet the growing demand for quicker delivery.
Wing expanding while Zipline secures $1.5B
Wing wants to expand from five metro areas to nearly 20 US markets by 2027, making drone delivery way more common.
Meanwhile, rival Zipline is stepping up too, teaming up with Walmart and landing a massive $1.5 billion funding boost.