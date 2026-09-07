Alstom India uses AI to speed signaling log analysis
Alstom now uses artificial intelligence, or AI, in its Indian signaling operations, and it's made a huge difference.
What used to take weeks (analyzing software logs for issues) now takes less than 2 hours.
Puneet Srivastava, Managing Director, Signalling and Infrastructure, Alstom India, says this technology helps spot problems early and keeps everything running smoothly.
Alstom India handles 30% signaling work
India isn't just another branch for Alstom: it's a major hub, handling around 30% of the company's global signaling engineering work.
With a team of 4,000 people, most projects are international, but they're also behind big local efforts like the Namo Bharat transit system and metro lines in cities like Delhi and Mumbai.
Alstom says it plans to keep investing in Indian talent to drive future innovation worldwide.