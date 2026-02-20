Altman, Amodei's photo at AI summit sparks meme fest
Technology
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, a photo of OpenAI's Sam Altman and Anthropic's Dario Amodei raising separate fists—while others held hands—caught everyone's eye.
The awkward gesture quickly fueled talk about their ongoing rivalry.
Altman's confusion or lingering rivalry?
Altman later said he was just confused by the group photo instructions from PM Modi: "I wasn't sure what we were supposed to be doing."
But this small moment reflects bigger tensions—Amodei left OpenAI in 2020 after disagreements with Altman and the board over the company's direction and went on to start Anthropic.
Summit unites AI titans
The summit also brought together big names like Sundar Pichai (Google) and Demis Hassabis (Google DeepMind).