Altman calls Musk's space data center plan 'ridiculous'

Altman explains why orbital data centers are ridiculous

Altman points out that launching hardware into orbit is way more expensive than running things on Earth.

The cost to launch something is way higher than the cost of power on Earth, he explains.

Plus, if a GPU breaks in space? Good luck fixing it—"we are not there yet."

Instead of chasing sci-fi solutions, he wants urgent investment in real-world infrastructure and smart regulation here on Earth.

OpenAI's recent partnership with Tata Consultancy Services in India shows just how big the demand for AI-ready data centers is right now.