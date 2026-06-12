Altman, Hassabis, Amodei to attend G-7 AI talks in France
Some of the biggest names in AI, Sam Altman (OpenAI), Demis Hassabis (Google), and Dario Amodei (Anthropic), are heading to the G-7 summit in France.
They'll be talking about where artificial intelligence is headed, what opportunities it brings, and the challenges everyone's buzzing about.
OpenAI has said it is ready to dive into big-picture AI topics, though the exact agenda is still hush-hush.
IPO speculation pressures OpenAI and Anthropic
It's not every day you see rival AI leaders working together, especially after Altman and Amodei skipped a show of unity earlier this year.
With concerns growing over how fast AI is changing jobs and society, all eyes are on these companies.
Plus, with speculation about potential IPOs for OpenAI and Anthropic, there's extra pressure for them to show strong plans for the future.