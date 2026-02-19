Altman reiterates $10 million LLM training cost is unrealistic Technology Feb 19, 2026

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman isn't backing down on his view that you can't build cutting-edge AI models for just $10 million.

Speaking on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, he said, "I didn't think then, and I don't think now, that you can make a frontier model for $10 million," and pointed out that costs are only going up.