Altman reiterates $10 million LLM training cost is unrealistic
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman isn't backing down on his view that you can't build cutting-edge AI models for just $10 million.
Speaking on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, he said, "I didn't think then, and I don't think now, that you can make a frontier model for $10 million," and pointed out that costs are only going up.
Altman praises Indian startups for creating small language models
Altman also gave props to Indian startups like Sarvam, Gnani.ai, and BharatGen for creating impressive small language models on a budget.
He thinks we'll see even more specialized, affordable models coming out of India soon.
Altman says India is well-positioned to lead in AI
Calling India "well-positioned to lead in AI," Altman highlighted the country's talent and progress.
He also spoke about the role India could play in shaping AI's future.