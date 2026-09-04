AMA rejects JAMA study claiming AI outperforms doctors clinically
The American Medical Association (AMA) isn't buying a new study that says AI is outperforming doctors at diagnosing illnesses and managing chronic diseases.
The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), even suggests that too much human involvement could hurt patient outcomes as AI gets smarter.
Whyte cites simulation and chatbot concerns
AMA CEO John Whyte called out the study for relying on simulations instead of blinded experiments, and pointed to other research showing patients often struggle with AI chatbots for medical advice.
While two-thirds of US doctors now use some form of AI like OpenEvidence, there's still a lot of debate about whether these tools are helping or "deskilled" physicians, and how to keep humans in the loop as medicine evolves.