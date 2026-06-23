Amaravati Quantum Valley creates mostly homegrown 4 K dilution refrigerator

AQV cuts dependence on foreign testing

Until now, India had to depend on foreign labs for ultra-cold testing. With AQV's new facility, testing and research can finally happen at home.

The team is working with 30 companies to build essential quantum hardware and grow an ecosystem of software, research, and skilled talent.

CV Sridhar from APSQM called it "a significant milestone for Amaravati Quantum Valley, the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the National Quantum Mission."