Amaravati's Quantum Valley to open 2 quantum centers April 14

Quantum Valley sourcing keeps costs ₹15cr

By sourcing parts locally from places like TIFR and DRDO, the open-hardware test-bed has kept costs down to ₹15 crore, making high-end quantum research way more reachable for students, developers, and researchers.

Both facilities are also set up as training hubs—offering training programs and encouraging students from other universities to participate and dive into the world of quantum technology together.