Amaravati's Quantum Valley to open 2 quantum centers April 14
Big news for tech enthusiasts: Amaravati's Quantum Valley is opening two cutting-edge quantum computing centers on April 14, 2026.
The QU-414 by Qubitech and the Bharat Quantum Reference Facility at SRM University will be first open-access support centers for quantum computer component development and learning, even taking it apart to see how it works.
Quantum Valley sourcing keeps costs ₹15cr
By sourcing parts locally from places like TIFR and DRDO, the open-hardware test-bed has kept costs down to ₹15 crore, making high-end quantum research way more reachable for students, developers, and researchers.
Both facilities are also set up as training hubs—offering training programs and encouraging students from other universities to participate and dive into the world of quantum technology together.