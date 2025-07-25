Next Article
Amazon acquires implications startup Bee for advanced personal AI features
Amazon just bought Bee, the startup behind those AI-powered wearables that can record, transcribe, and summarize your conversations—basically making reminders and notes way easier.
This move is all about bringing more advanced, personal AI features to Amazon's devices.
Bee's tech focuses on real-time transcription and summarization
With people worried about privacy, Amazon says Bee's gadgets will put user data protection front and center, giving you more control over what gets recorded and stored.
Plus, Bee's whole team—including CEO Maria de Lourdes Zollo—is joining Amazon to help shape the future of AI hardware.