Amazon adds 29 LEO internet satellites bringing total to 329

Amazon aims to deploy 3,200 satellites

The rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral during a 29-minute window at 7:33pm EDT, carrying an impressive 18-ton payload, tying its record for the heaviest launch.

Amazon wants to rival SpaceX's Starlink (which already has about 10,500 satellites) by eventually deploying around 3,200 of its own.

It is teaming up with several providers for more than 80 launches, though Blue Origin's schedule might shift after a recent test failure.

Tonight's mission is Amazon's fourth LEO launch this year as it speeds up its rollout.