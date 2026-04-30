Amazon adds 'Join the chat' audio answers to shopping app Technology Apr 30, 2026

Amazon just rolled out "Join the Chat," an AI tool that lets you ask questions about products and get instant audio answers, basically like chatting with a store assistant but from your phone.

No more scrolling through endless descriptions; you get real-time help right in the Amazon Shopping app.

This feature is part of its "Hear the Highlights" suite, which also offers quick audio product summaries on select listings.