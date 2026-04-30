Amazon adds 'Join the chat' audio answers to shopping app
Amazon just rolled out "Join the Chat," an AI tool that lets you ask questions about products and get instant audio answers, basically like chatting with a store assistant but from your phone.
No more scrolling through endless descriptions; you get real-time help right in the Amazon Shopping app.
This feature is part of its "Hear the Highlights" suite, which also offers quick audio product summaries on select listings.
Rufus compares products, interests offer recommendations
"Join the Chat" is one of several new AI features Amazon is adding to make shopping feel more personal and interactive.
Rufus is a generative AI assistant for comparing products, and Interests already give you custom recommendations based on what you like, and these updates are all about making online shopping smoother and more tailored to you.