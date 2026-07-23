Amazon adds Luna cloud gaming to Prime Video today
Amazon just made gaming way simpler: Luna, its cloud gaming service, is now built right into Prime Video.
Starting today, July 23, Prime members in the US and UK can jump into games like Hogwarts Legacy and EA Sports FC 26 straight from their Fire TVs.
Just head to the new "Games" tab and play using a controller or even your phone.
No separate Luna app required
Before this update, you needed a separate app for Luna, but now it's as easy as streaming a show.
Amazon wants everyone, including casual gamers, to join in without buying pricey consoles or PCs.
The game library features classics plus Amazon originals like Courtroom Chaos and Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite, with new titles dropping every month.
Jeff Gattis, general manager of gaming at Amazon, says it's all about making games easier to find and play, and more devices and countries are coming soon.