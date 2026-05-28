Amazon AI Studios debuts 3 animated projects, unveils AWS fund

'Cupcake & Friends' sparks rights dispute

Cupcake & Friends stirred some controversy: creator Loryn Brantz says BuzzFeed Studios misused her character, but BuzzFeed's Jonah Peretti insists they own the rights.

Despite this, Jessica Fan, the AI Studios's animation chief, said she was thrilled to finally share these projects after months of anticipation.

Attendees also got previews of Love, Diana Music Hunters from Albie Hecht and Punky Duck (from Jorge R Gutierrez), plus Paul Schafer, who was scheduled to give a keynote on Thursday.