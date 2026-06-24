Amazon Alexa smart plug half price $12 for Prime Day
Technology
Amazon's Alexa-enabled smart plug is now just $12 for Prime Day 2026, which is half its usual price.
If you've been curious about smart home tech, this deal makes it super affordable to turn any outlet into a voice-controlled one.
You'll need a Prime membership, but there's a free 30-day trial and no credit card required.
Works with lamps and coffee makers
The plug works with things like lamps or coffee makers: just connect and control them using Alexa or the app.
Setup is quick (no hub needed), and its compact design won't hog your outlets.
Amazon's big discount (plus a two-pack for $23) is all about getting more people hooked on their Echo ecosystem, making it easier than ever to start or upgrade your smart home during Prime Day.