Amazon allows Anthropic's Claude Code and OpenAI's Codex next week Technology May 09, 2026

Amazon just switched things up; after making everyone stick to its own AI coding tool, Kiro, the company is now letting employees use Anthropic's Claude Code, with OpenAI's Codex following next week.

The change comes after months of frustration from engineers who felt Kiro wasn't cutting it, even though Amazon had pushed for feedback to improve it back in November 2025.