Amazon allows Anthropic's Claude Code and OpenAI's Codex next week
Technology
Amazon just switched things up; after making everyone stick to its own AI coding tool, Kiro, the company is now letting employees use Anthropic's Claude Code, with OpenAI's Codex following next week.
The change comes after months of frustration from engineers who felt Kiro wasn't cutting it, even though Amazon had pushed for feedback to improve it back in November 2025.
Employees say Amazon's ban hurt trust
Employees pointed out that promoting tools like Claude to customers while banning them internally didn't make sense and hurt trust.
Now, Amazon says Codex will be available through AWS Bedrock next week, aiming to keep up with rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic.
Still, Amazon says 83% of its engineers are sticking with Kiro for now.