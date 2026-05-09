Amazon begins rolling out 'Clips' on Prime Video for snippets
Amazon has begun rolling out a new feature called "Clips" on the Prime Video app, letting you scroll through short, personalized snippets from shows, think TikTok but for finding what to watch next.
You can add shows straight to your watchlist, share clips with friends, or jump right into streaming, renting, or buying if something catches your eye.
Clips appear in vertical feed
You'll find Clips in a vertical feed on the Prime Video home page, making it super simple to browse.
Brian Griffin, Prime Video's director of global application experiences, calls it a simple way for customers to discover entertainment that is relevant and interesting to them.
The feature is currently available to select US users on iOS, Android, and Fire tablets, with a wider rollout planned by summer 2026.