Amazon begins rolling out 'Clips' on Prime Video for snippets Technology May 09, 2026

Amazon has begun rolling out a new feature called "Clips" on the Prime Video app, letting you scroll through short, personalized snippets from shows, think TikTok but for finding what to watch next.

You can add shows straight to your watchlist, share clips with friends, or jump right into streaming, renting, or buying if something catches your eye.