Amazon Black Friday cuts Marshall Acton III speaker to $170
The Marshall Acton III Bluetooth speaker just got a big price cut for Amazon's Black Friday sale, down from $300 to $170, so you save $130.
All color options (black, cream, and midnight blue) are included, and free shipping is part of the deal.
Vintage styling, deep bass, Marshall app
This speaker nails the vintage look while packing impressive sound with deep bass and crisp highs.
You get easy controls on top for volume, bass, and treble, plus both Bluetooth and aux connections for flexibility.
Setup is quick with a simple power switch, and you can tweak settings remotely using the Marshall Bluetooth app, making it an easy upgrade if you want style and quality without breaking the bank.