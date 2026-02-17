Amazon blocks Codex to get devs using its AI coding tool

Despite a company memo saying it does not plan to support additional third-party AI development tools, about 30% of devs did not use Kiro at least once in January. Some are even rooting for Anthropic's Claude Code instead (which is awkward, since AWS sells Claude but won't let staff use it for production).

Amazon commits $200B to AI infrastructure, data centers

This big push comes as Amazon commits a record $200 billion in capital expenditure this year, most of it directed at AI infrastructure and data centers and cuts 30,000 jobs—showing just how serious they are about building their own tech.

For young coders or anyone eyeing Big Tech careers, it's a peek at how fast the workplace can shift when companies bet big on AI.