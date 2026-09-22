Amazon blocks Meta's Muse from Amazon.com over data handling concerns
Amazon has shut out Meta's AI assistant, Muse, from its platform because of concerns about how user data might be handled.
This happened after Amazon asked Meta to turn off access to Amazon.com through Muse, a request Meta didn't act on.
By September 20, anyone trying to use Muse on Amazon saw a message saying it was blocked for breaking the rules.
Amazon warns, Meta denies, partnership persists
Amazon says Meta launched Muse without warning and could misuse customer info.
An Amazon spokesperson emphasized that respecting platform rules is a must.
Meta pushed back, saying user data is kept safe and isn't directly accessible.
Even with this disagreement, the two tech giants are still working together (Meta signed a multibillion-dollar contract in April to run its autonomous AI agents using Amazon's custom Graviton server chips), showing that business ties can survive even when things get tense.