Amazon blocks sideloaded apps on Fire TV devices

Amazon is tightening up on Fire TV devices by blocking the installation of sideloaded apps that give access to pirated content. This move builds on last year's pop-up warnings and aims to keep users safer while supporting content creators.

No exceptions to the block Try installing a blocked app and you'll see a message saying, "This app has been blocked because it provides access to unlicensed content."

According to Amazon, there are no exceptions for these blocks—it's all about protecting users and creators.

New Fire TV Stick only supports official apps The latest Fire TV Stick 4K Select with VegaOS has removed Android compatibility, so you can only install apps from the Amazon Appstore—no sideloading at all.

Older Fire TV models still let you sideload using tools like the Downloader app if you want more flexibility.