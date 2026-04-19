Amazon buying Globalstar which powers Apple iPhone satellite features Technology Apr 19, 2026

Amazon just announced it's acquiring Globalstar, the satellite company powering Apple's Emergency SOS and Find My on iPhones.

The deal (set to wrap up by 2027 if regulators approve) means Apple's satellite features could soon run on Amazon's low Earth orbit network.

Right now, these iPhone services work even without Wi-Fi or cell signal in supported areas, and they're free.