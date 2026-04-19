Amazon buying Globalstar which powers Apple iPhone satellite features
Technology
Amazon just announced it's acquiring Globalstar, the satellite company powering Apple's Emergency SOS and Find My on iPhones.
The deal (set to wrap up by 2027 if regulators approve) means Apple's satellite features could soon run on Amazon's low Earth orbit network.
Right now, these iPhone services work even without Wi-Fi or cell signal in supported areas, and they're free.
Apple invests $1.1B, explores 5G satellite
Apple isn't stopping at emergency tools. They're looking to add things like 5G satellite connectivity, photo sharing via Messages, and better integration with Apple Maps, plus opening up their satellite tech to third-party apps.
With Apple investing $1.1 billion in Globalstar, expect improved satellite connectivity in supported areas.