Amazon cuts AirPods Max 2 price to $429 from $549
Amazon just cut the price of Apple's AirPods Max 2 to $429 (down from $549) as part of its early Black Friday deals.
If you've been eyeing these premium headphones, now's a good time.
They're available in five colors: midnight, blue, orange, purple, and starlight.
AirPods Max 2 pack H2 chip
Launched this year, the AirPods Max 2 pack Apple's H2 chip for richer sound and stronger bass.
The noise cancelation is now 1.5 times better than before, plus adaptive audio automatically tweaks settings based on your surroundings.
Comfort hasn't been forgotten either: think soft memory foam ear cushions and a breathable knit-mesh canopy for those long listening sessions.