Amazon cuts Echo Show 15 to $249.99, 15.6-inch kitchen display

With built-in Fire TV, you can stream Netflix, Prime Video, or YouTube right from your kitchen counter.

The Echo Show 15 also lets you play music in multiple rooms and make video calls with an auto-framing camera, plus there are privacy options like a camera shutter and microphone cutoff.

You can control smart home devices by voice or touch using Alexa+, and it's earned solid reviews with a 4.4-star rating from more than 6,400 ratings.