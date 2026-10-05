Amazon cuts Echo Show 15 to $249.99, 15.6-inch kitchen display
Technology
Amazon just dropped the Echo Show 15 to $249.99 (down from $349.99) for a limited time.
Designed for kitchens, this smart display has a huge 15.6-inch Full HD screen that helps you keep track of calendars and to-do lists and doubles as a digital photo frame when you're not using it.
Echo Show 15: streaming and privacy
With built-in Fire TV, you can stream Netflix, Prime Video, or YouTube right from your kitchen counter.
The Echo Show 15 also lets you play music in multiple rooms and make video calls with an auto-framing camera, plus there are privacy options like a camera shutter and microphone cutoff.
You can control smart home devices by voice or touch using Alexa+, and it's earned solid reviews with a 4.4-star rating from more than 6,400 ratings.