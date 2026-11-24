Amazon cuts Echo Show 5 price from $99 to $54
Amazon just cut the Echo Show 5 price nearly in half, from $99 to $54, for Black Friday.
It comes in Glacier White, Charcoal, and Cloud Blue, and this big discount is Amazon's way of getting Alexa into more homes.
Echo Show 5 has 5.5-inch screen
With its 5.5-inch screen, the Echo Show 5 lets you see song titles, watch short Prime Video clips, and get visual Alexa responses.
Audio is punchier now with double the bass and clearer vocals for your music apps like Spotify.
For privacy, there's a camera shutter and mic-off button. Bonus: it's made using recycled materials, so it's a bit kinder to the planet too.