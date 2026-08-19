Amazon cuts iRobot Roomba Plus 505 from $1,000 to $499

This Roomba handles both wet and dry messes on a variety of surfaces, creates a detailed map of your space for smarter cleaning, especially in busy spots.

Its strong suction tackles stubborn dirt, while mop pads reach into corners and along edges.

It dodges obstacles like cords or socks on its own, then heads back to its dock to empty itself and clean its mop pads (so you don't have to).

Plus, you can control it with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant for hands-free convenience.