Amazon cuts Levoit LVAC-200 Essential cordless vacuum price to $140
Technology
Amazon just cut the price of the Levoit LVAC-200 Essential cordless vacuum cleaner from $200 to $140, making it way more affordable than brands like Dyson.
This deal is nearly as low as its all-time best price and could save you a chunk if you've been eyeing a new vacuum.
Levoit LVAC-200 lies flat, 50-minute battery
The Levoit LVAC-200 Essential is lightweight, cordless, and can lie totally flat for cleaning under furniture.
It's got strong suction, three built-in LED lights to spot hidden dust, and handy tools for pet hair or tight spaces.
The battery lasts up to 50 minutes with the Crevice or Pet Tool in Eco mode (enough for most quick cleanups), and standard shipping is free.
Heads-up: stock is moving fast thanks to the discount, so don't wait too long if you're interested!