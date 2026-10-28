Amazon cuts Levoit LVAC-200 Essential cordless vacuum price to $140

The Levoit LVAC-200 Essential is lightweight, cordless, and can lie totally flat for cleaning under furniture.

It's got strong suction, three built-in LED lights to spot hidden dust, and handy tools for pet hair or tight spaces.

The battery lasts up to 50 minutes with the Crevice or Pet Tool in Eco mode (enough for most quick cleanups), and standard shipping is free.

Heads-up: stock is moving fast thanks to the discount, so don't wait too long if you're interested!