Amazon cuts price of Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to $919.99
Amazon just cut the price of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (256GB) to $919.99 for Prime Day, down from its usual $1,099.99.
Released in March, this flagship packs a sleek look and four rear cameras, making it a solid pick if you're eyeing an upgrade.
S26 Ultra: Privacy display, 200MP camera
The S26 Ultra's Privacy Display keeps your screen info safe from prying eyes, and you can tweak it to block notifications or limit what others see when sharing content.
If you love taking photos, its 200MP main camera and two telephoto lenses mean your shots will look sharp and professional.
S Pen, 256GB, 60W charging
With 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, fast charging up to 60W, plus an S Pen stylus tucked right inside the phone, it's got plenty of power and convenience.
Even without Qi2 wireless charging alignment, this deal is pretty hard to beat for what you get.