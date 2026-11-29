Amazon cuts Ring Wired Doorbell 4K Pro 40% to $149
Amazon just knocked 40% off the Ring wired doorbell 4K Pro for Cyber Monday, bringing it down from $249 to $149.
The deal covers all colors and is open to everyone (no Prime membership needed).
Doorbell offers 4K video, Alexa compatibility
This doorbell packs sharp 4K video, a handy 10x zoom, and color-accurate night vision.
Its smart motion detection, 3D Motion Detection, pinpoints where movement happens on your property, leading to more precise alerts and fewer pings from cars driving past.
You also get real-time video and two-way talk through your phone, plus Alexa compatibility for easy smart home integration.
Just note: the Video Descriptions feature is not available in Illinois due to local rules.