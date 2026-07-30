Amazon cuts Samsung 870 Evo 2TB SSD to $400
Technology
Amazon just dropped the price of the Samsung 870 Evo 2TB SSD by a whopping 62%; now it's $400 instead of $1,040.
While it uses older SATA III tech, it still offers solid speeds up to 560MB per second, making it great for backups, game saves, and even handling ultra HD videos like those in 8K.
Samsung 870 Evo 2,400TB endurance
The 870 Evo is designed to last, with a lifetime data tolerance of up to 2,400TB.
It works smoothly with both AMD and Intel setups (no need for reformatting).
Plus, you get a 5-year warranty from Samsung and MKX controller software to keep track of your drive's health and storage.