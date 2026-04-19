Amazon cuts Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 46mm to $377
Technology
Amazon just dropped the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (white, 46mm) by 31%, bringing it down to $377 from over $500.
If you've been eyeing a smartwatch that's both stylish and packed with features, this might be your moment.
Features of Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has a rotating bezel, bright always-on display, sleep tracking, dual-band GPS, and loads of health and fitness modes. It runs on One UI 8 Watch.
The battery life gets solid reviews, even with "Hey Google" voice activation on.
Other colors and sizes are also discounted, but not as much as this model.