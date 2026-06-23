Amazon cuts Sony WH-1000XM5 price to $198, no Prime membership

WH-1000XM5 2 processors 8 mics

The WH-1000XM5 packs two processors and eight mics (four help your calls sound crisp, while the others block out background noise).

The Auto NC Optimizer adjusts noise cancelation on the fly, plus you get handy extras like Speak-to-Chat (music pauses when you talk) and easy device switching.

With a comfy fit, soft ear cushions, and up to 30 hours of battery life (a quick three-minute charge gives you three hours), these headphones offer serious value at this price.