Amazon cuts Sony WH-1000XM5 price to $248 down from $399.99

WH-1000XM5 offers 30-hour battery, 8 microphones

The WH-1000XM5s offer up to 30 hours of battery life, with a super-fast three-minute charge giving you three hours of playtime.

They pack eight microphones for top-notch noise cancelation and clear calls, plus hands-free Alexa support and high-res audio.

Available in four colors, they also come with a carrying case and USB-C charging cable: pretty much everything you need for music on the go.