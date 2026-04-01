Amazon cuts Sony WH-1000XM5 price to $248 down from $399.99
Technology
Amazon just dropped the price of the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones by 38%, bringing them down from $399.99 to $248.
That's a solid deal for a pair that's still a favorite, even as a slightly older model, thanks to its strong features and value.
WH-1000XM5 offers 30-hour battery, 8 microphones
The WH-1000XM5s offer up to 30 hours of battery life, with a super-fast three-minute charge giving you three hours of playtime.
They pack eight microphones for top-notch noise cancelation and clear calls, plus hands-free Alexa support and high-res audio.
Available in four colors, they also come with a carrying case and USB-C charging cable: pretty much everything you need for music on the go.