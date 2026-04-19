Amazon discounts 1st-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses 25% to $224.25

Ultra-wide camera, open-ear speakers, 4-hour battery

The glasses feature ultra-wide camera lenses, two open-ear speakers, and splash resistance (IPX4).

You'll get about four hours of use per charge, plus a quick 20-minute boost gets you back to 50%.

They work with prescription lenses too.

Even though newer models are lighter with better battery life, this deal makes the first-generation pair a solid pick if you want cool tech without breaking the bank.