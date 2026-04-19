Amazon discounts 1st-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses 25% to $224.25
Technology
Amazon just knocked 25% off the first-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, bringing the price down from $299 to $224.25.
These stylish Wayfarer frames come in different lens options and are now a lot more accessible if you've been eyeing smart eyewear.
While they skip XR features, you still get handy AI tools and hands-free tasks.
Ultra-wide camera, open-ear speakers, 4-hour battery
The glasses feature ultra-wide camera lenses, two open-ear speakers, and splash resistance (IPX4).
You'll get about four hours of use per charge, plus a quick 20-minute boost gets you back to 50%.
They work with prescription lenses too.
Even though newer models are lighter with better battery life, this deal makes the first-generation pair a solid pick if you want cool tech without breaking the bank.