Amazon discounts Anker HDMI switch to $10 from $13
Technology
Amazon just cut the price of the Anker HDMI switch to $10 (down from $13).
If your TV or monitor is short on HDMI ports, this little gadget lets you plug in two devices and easily share one input, no more annoying cable swaps.
Requires manual switching, supports 4K 60Hz
The switch supports 4K at 60Hz, but needs you to flip inputs manually (no auto-switching or single-remote control here).
It's super compact, measuring 2.17-inch long and wide, and weighs just over an ounce, so it won't clutter your setup.
For best results, stick with HDMI cables under 3.3 feet (up to 6.5 feet maximum).