Amazon discounts Echo Spot to $55 ahead of Prime Day
Amazon is offering its Echo Spot smart speaker and alarm clock for just $55, a big 50% off, right before Prime Day.
With a 2.83-inch touchscreen and solid speaker, it handles alarms, music, and smart home controls through Alexa.
It's a nice pick for bedrooms since there's no camera to worry about.
Echo Spot combines alarm speaker controller
Echo Spot combines an alarm clock, smart speaker, and home controller in one compact device.
You can personalize the display with different clock faces and colors, get weather updates or reminders at a glance, and stream music from services like Spotify or Amazon Music.
It also works with Matter-compatible devices for easy smart home control, and since there's no camera, your privacy gets an extra layer of protection.
Setup is quick using the Alexa app.