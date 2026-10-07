Amazon discounts last-gen Kindle Paperwhite by 30% saving you $50
Technology
Amazon just made it a lot cheaper to grab a Kindle Paperwhite, cutting 30% off the last-gen model.
While the newer version can open books about 30% faster and its aluminum design is a millimeter thinner,
The 2024 edition has the same crisp display, waterproofing, and auto-adjusting front light.
If you're not fussed about speed or a slightly thinner device, this deal could save you $50.
Signature $169.99, regular $149.99 on Amazon
The fancier Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is now $169.99 (down from $249.99), giving you 32GB storage, wireless charging, and no lockscreen ads.
The regular version is also cheaper at $149.99 but comes with half the storage, lock screen ads, and no wireless charging.
Both are up for grabs on Amazon depending on what features matter most to you.