Amazon discounts last-gen Kindle Paperwhite by 30% saving you $50

Amazon just made it a lot cheaper to grab a Kindle Paperwhite, cutting 30% off the last-gen model.

While the newer version can open books about 30% faster and its aluminum design is a millimeter thinner,

The 2024 edition has the same crisp display, waterproofing, and auto-adjusting front light.

If you're not fussed about speed or a slightly thinner device, this deal could save you $50.