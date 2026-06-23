Amazon discounts Moto G Stylus to $300 for Prime Day
Technology
Amazon has the Moto G Stylus down to $300 for Prime Day 2026, a solid $100 off.
The deal runs from June 23 to June 26, but stock is unlikely to sell out soon, so you might want to act fast if you're eyeing a new phone.
Moto G Stylus offers 120Hz AMOLED
This phone packs a vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED Super HD display with a smooth 120-hertz refresh rate and a bright 3,000-nit screen, great for streaming or gaming anywhere.
Dolby Atmos speakers make music and videos sound lively.
Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, it handles games like Honkai: Star Rail easily.
You also get a sharp 50MP Sony LYTIA camera, AI tools like Sketch to Image, and up to 17 hours of battery life, all at an affordable price point.