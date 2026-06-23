Amazon discounts Moto G Stylus to $300 for Prime Day

Moto G Stylus offers 120Hz AMOLED

This phone packs a vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED Super HD display with a smooth 120-hertz refresh rate and a bright 3,000-nit screen, great for streaming or gaming anywhere.

Dolby Atmos speakers make music and videos sound lively.

Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, it handles games like Honkai: Star Rail easily.

You also get a sharp 50MP Sony LYTIA camera, AI tools like Sketch to Image, and up to 17 hours of battery life, all at an affordable price point.